Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the South Okanagan

Feed the Valley Night, Seedy Saturday, lots of hockey and much more coming up

Staff members from Valley First gather around for Feed the Valley Night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The initiative returns Friday night, March 10, when the Penticton Vees battle the Langley Rivermen. (Mark Brett/file photo)

Fancy some comedy? What about hockey?

This mid-March weekend in the South Okanagan has got it all.

Feed the Valley Night (March 10)

An initiative that’s raised more than $2.8 million for food banks across the region returns Friday night.

Those attending the Penticton Vees’ game against the Langley Rivermen at the South Okanagan Events Centre are encouraged to bring their food donations, in support of the 12th annual Feed the Valley Night.

In 2022, a total of 1,330 pounds of food was collected at the game to help restock the Penticton Salvation Army’s food bank.

Back-to-back for the Vees at home (March 10 to 11)

Following the Vees’ aforementioned battle with the Rivermen on Friday, the team hosts the Merritt Centennials on Saturday to conclude a rare back-to-back home slate.

Penticton clinched the Ron Boileau Memorial Trophy for the second year in a row last weekend.

After this weekend, Penticton will play four more regular-season games at the SOEC before the playoffs begin.

Tickets for both games can be purchased here.

Seedy Saturday in Cawston (March 11)

Seedy Saturday returns to the Cawston Community Hall this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Along with the seed swap, a number of exhibitors will have their own booths set up in the hall.

People interested in donating seeds can email nfo@oldgristmill.ca or call 250-499-9021.

Admission is by donation.

The event is hosted by the Keremeos Grist Mill and Gardens.

CSSHL Championships in Penticton (March 10 to 12)

While the prestigious Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships officially ends on March 19, group play action continues this weekend at the SOEC, Okanagan Hockey Training Centre and Memorial Arena.

A total of 86 teams across six different divisions from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Idaho are currently in Penticton for the tournament.

Tickets can be purchased here.

WOW Trade Show in Oliver (March 11)

A total of 50 booths and vendors are coming to Oliver’s Parks and Recreation Centre to mark the 30th edition of the Women of Oliver for Women Society Trade Show.

Admission is by donation.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anything You Could D0 Comedy Night (March 12)

Comedian Jane Stanton headlines the Anything You Can Do Comedy Night at the Venables Theatre in Oliver on Sunday night.

The show will also feature Sharon Mahoney and Amber Harper-Young.

Stanton has performed at prestigious events like Montreal Just For Laughs and the Seattle International Comedy Competition.

Comedy night in Oliver begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

