Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the South Okanagan

Pet-friendly holiday market, photos with Mr. Claus and Christmas comedy night all coming up

Tis’ the season for more Christmas events as Penticton restaurants, breweries and even theatres get in on the holiday-themed action all weekend long.

Pet-Friendly Penticton Holiday Market (Dec. 10 to 11)

Orchard House Theatre hosts the first-ever holiday pet market on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This pet-centric event will feature everything from vendors selling collars and coats, to art and photography.

Crowd-tolerant pets are invited to attend all festivities at 157 Orchard Avenue.

Local dog trainers, BC SPCA, ALERT and others will be among those in attendance.

There will also be a human and pet food drive for Fill the Food Gap Penticton.

Entry is by donation.

Grab a beer and have a laugh at Highway 97 Brewery (Dec. 10)

Christmas comedy night at Highway 97 Brewery is almost here.

Six-time Kelowna Comedy Festival award-winner Andrew Crone headlines Saturday night’s 7 p.m. show with comics Bonnie Esson, Kyle P. Ferris and Matt Baker.

The Christmas-themed night features the same lineup of performers that appeared at the Okanagan Comedy Festival, Grindstone Comedy Festival and Kelowna Fringe Festival.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Bones of Crows plays at Cleland Theatre (Dec. 10)

A Vancouver and Toronto film festival drama about residential school survivors is coming to Penticton on Dec. 10.

The community is invited to attend the screening of ‘Bones of Crows’ at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

Tickets are available for free at city hall, the community centre and the Penticton Indian Band office.

Flea Market and Coats for Community in Keremeos (Dec. 10)

There’s something for everyone at the holiday flea market at the Lower Similkameen Indian Band Gym on 1420 Highway 3 this Saturday.

People are asked to bring any coats they wish to donate.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cash only.

Photos with Santa at Cannery Brewing (Dec. 11)

Make new holiday memories and cherish them forever because Santa Claus is coming to town for a photo opportunity.

Cannery Brewing hosts the big guy in red on Saturday afternoon from 12 to 2 p.m.

All photos are by donation to the South Okanagan Children’s Charity.

