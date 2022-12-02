Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the South Okanagan

Santa Claus Parade, Teddy Bear Toss and the Barenaked Ladies all coming up

It’s the first weekend of December and before Santa Claus cruises through downtown Penticton on Saturday night, one of Canada’s most recognizable bands is coming to celebrate the most festive time of year.

Barenaked Ladies at the SOEC (Dec. 2)

The Barenaked Ladies are bringing their Hometown Holidays Tour to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday night.

The band will offer up some Christmas-themed surprises and perform some of its holiday favourites.

“It’s been a couple of long, cold, lonely winters, so let’s have some fun,” said Barenaked Ladies frontman Ed Robertson.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

Naramata Slow Christmas Market (Dec. 2)

The Naramata Slow returns for one final weekend to bring a European-inspired market to the community’s village on Robinson Road.

The market will feature fire pits for roasting marshmallows and musicians performing Christmas carols.

Food and beverages, including Naramata-based beer and wine, will also be available for visitors and locals alike.

Festivities run from 5 to 8 p.m.

Penticton’s Santa Claus Parade (Dec. 3)

After a two-year hiatus, the beloved Santa Claus Parade returns to Penticton on Saturday.

Dozens of floats are expected to cruise down the city’s Main Street, starting at 4:30 p.m.

The deadline has passed for businesses and organizations to enter a float into the parade.

BC Transit, in partnership with the city, is offering free rides to the parade from Cherry Lane Mall at 3:45 p.m.

Penticton Vees’ Teddy Bear Toss game (Dec. 3)

Just hours after Mr. Claus returns to Penticton, the city’s hockey team will take the ice to battle a divisional rival with the hopes of raising items for the local Salvation Army.

The Penticton Vees Teddy Bear Toss game goes at 7 p.m. Saturday, when the team plays the West Kelowna Warriors.

Fans are encouraged to bring warm winter outerwear along with new or gently used stuffed toys to throw onto the ice after the Vees’ first goal.

Rock N’ Roll Christmas Parade in Keremeos (Dec. 3)

The Similkameen Country Development Association is hoping for a rockin’ good time when Keremeos’ Light Up Festival returns Saturday night.

The festival will start at 4 p.m. on Veterans Avenue, and will be followed up with activities and entertainment at the Similkameen Rec Centre.

All businesses in the Keremeos area are encouraged to decorate their shop windows this weekend. Visitors and locals will have the opportunity to vote on their favourite decorations from Dec. 2 to 5.

