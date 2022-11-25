Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the South Okanagan

Light-up festivals, Santa Rec Run, and one of the year’s most important fundraisers for kids

Downtown Summerland was packed full of people for the annual Festival of Lights in 2019. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

From Osoyoos to Summerland and everywhere in between, there’s no shortage of holiday events this weekend in the South Okanagan.

Summerland Festival of Lights (Nov. 25)

Summerland’s beloved winter festival returns with a Santa mini-parade, light-up and fireworks, starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

Shops will be serving food and beverages all night, with live music from Kevin Foley and Terry Cormack set to take over the main stage near the library on Main Street. There will also be a kids’ zone set up at the corner of Main and Victoria Road.

The night concludes after the festival’s fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.

Summerland’s downtown festival was the first of its kind in the Okanagan when it debuted 35 years ago.

Oliver Town Light-Up (Nov. 25 to 26)

A busy holiday weekend in Oliver kicks off with a “re-discover downtown” gathering from 5 to 7 p.m., which includes hot dogs at Triangle Park, street food and the unique wreath contest.

During the festivities, Oliver’s light-up ceremony at Town Hall will commence at 6 p.m.

Friday night concludes with the “light tunnel,” bonfire, and fireworks from 7 to 8 p.m., before Saturday features free holiday movie showings at the Oliver Theatre starting at 2 p.m.

43rd annual Share a Smile Telethon (Nov. 26)

OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre hosts the Share a Smile Telethon at Penticton’s Cherry Lane Mall, in support of embracing the cause of pediatric rehabilitation.

Hosted by Chad Mielke, the telethon will be broadcasted live on Shaw Spotlight Cable 11 and Blue Curve Channel 105, from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

Businesses across the region have donated nearly 100 items to bid on in the online auction.

Santa Claus Rec Run (Nov. 26)

Get into the holiday spirit on Saturday night with a run across Penticton.

Santa Claus joins the fun, as the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society Rec Run returns to the LocoLanding Adventure Park parking lot at 5 p.m.

Participants can choose to run on the one-kilometre or five-kilometre route, with all proceeds set to go back to youth recreation programs in Penticton.

South Okanagan Fire and Ice Festival (Nov. 25 to 27)

A brand-new, first-of-its-kind winter celebration comes to Osoyoos and Oliver all weekend long, and beyond.

Several venues in both communities will bring together food, wine and culture as they celebrate winter in Okanagan.

The festival will run through next week as well until Dec. 3.

