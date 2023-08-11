Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton: Peachfest edition

54-40 hits the stage, annual grand parade and much more coming up

Penticton’s signature event is well underway, and there’s no shortage of things to do and see all weekend long.

Here’s what’s happening during the Penticton Peach Festival and beyond, from Aug. 11 to 13:

Eagles, Fleetwood Mac tribute bands at Okanagan Lake Park (Aug. 11)

It’s a tribute to some of rock’s greatest bands on Friday in Penticton.

Okanagan Lake Park stage hosts tributes to Fleetwood Mac at 6 p.m., ABBA at 7:30 p.m. and the Eagles at 9:30 p.m.

Peters Bros. Construction Grand Parade (Aug. 12)

Peachfest’s annual grand parade returns Saturday morning.

Floats from across B.C. and Washington state, as well as marching bands, dancers, gymnasts, and musicians will stroll thorugh the city’s downtown core, starting at at Main Street and Eckhardt Avenue.

Participants will move north on Main Street and turn left on Wade Avenue before turning right on Winnipeg Street and left on Lakeshore Drive.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and ends at the Rose Garden car parking lot.

Reel Peach Film Festival (Aug. 11 to 13)

More than $1,000 is on the line this weekend when both professional and aspiring filmmakers showcase their work on the big screen at Okanagan Lake Park.

Short films will be shown at Peter Bros. Main Stage inside Okanagan Lake Park before each night of entertainment at 9 p.m.

54-40 rocks Penticton (Aug. 12)

Canadian rockers 54-40 are set to rock Peachfest on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.

Doug and the Slugs, one of Vancouver’s favourite party bands, serves as the opening act. They’ll take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

JCI Peach Festival Beach Volleyball Tournament (Aug. 12 to 13)

Skaha Lake Park hosts a Peachfest-themed beach volleyball tournament for the second time in as many years, Saturday and Sunday.

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Penticton is hosting the tournament from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

RPR PeachDuro Enduro Race (Aug. 13)

One of B.C.’s newest mountain biking challenges returns to Penticton on Sunday, after more than 100 cyclists participated in 2022.

The race runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Three Blind Mice Trails.

Ultra Swim across Skaha Lake (Aug. 13)

From Penticton to Okanagan Falls, athletes from across the region will endure an almost 12-kilometre swim on Sunday morning.

Ultra Swim Skaha Lake, a Peach Festival-sanctioned open-water event, returns from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tributes to Tragically Hip, AC/DC wrap up Peachfest (Aug. 13)

A pair of tribute bands returns to the Peachfest stage on Sunday night.

The Hip Replacements, a tribute to the Tragically Hip, start rocking at 6 p.m., with AC/DC tribute act High Voltage headlining the night at 8 p.m.

A full Penticton Peach Festival schedule for this weekend can be found here.

