Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

Pair of festivals in the city before Bryan Adams rocks the SOEC on Monday

Penticton Dragonboat Festival goes this Saturday and Sunday on Skaha Lake. (City of Penticton)

You might as well call it the weekend of festivals in Penticton.

Here’s what’s happening from Sept. 8 to 11:

Pentastic Jazz and Music Festival celebrates 25 years (Sept. 8 to 10)

Penticton celebrates a quarter-of-a-century of jazz in the city this weekend.

The Pentastic Jazz and Music Festival is back to welcome world-class bands to four different venues around the city, from Friday to Sunday.

Western Swing, represented by a band fronted by Carolyn Martin, serves as this year’s main addition to the festival.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Penticton Vees’ pre-season opener (Sept. 8)

Get an early look at the Penticton Vees’ 2023-2024 roster Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees battle the Trail Smoke Eaters to kick their pre-season schedule. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

Penticton will play two more pre-season contests afterward, on Sept. 9 and 16, respectively, before starting its regular season on Sept. 22 against the West Kelowna Warriors.

Penticton Dragonboat Festival (Sept. 9 to 10)

The Penticton Dragonboat Festival returns this weekend to Skaha Lake.

Around 2,000 racers across 75 teams from B.C. and Alberta are expected to take in the 22nd annual edition of the festival.

New races will start every 11 minutes on Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To make room for the beverage garden, the sports court at Skaha Lake Park will be closed during the festival.

Fall Brawl at Penticton Speedway (Sept. 9)

Following a pair of event cancellations due to the Okanagan wildfires, racing at the Penticton Speedway returns this weekend.

The track’s Fall Brawl on Saturday night features a championship race for Hornets, hit-to-pass event and more.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Treasures in the Sand (Sept. 9)

The Okanagan Treasure Hunters are back by Skaha Lake this weekend for their annual competition.

Treasures in the Sand Metal Detector Competition welcomes guests from across the Pacific Northwest to hunt for prizes in the name of raising money for the community.

The event raised more than $50,000 for the Penticton Regional Hospital and partnered last year with the Penticton Academy of Music for bursaries.

The competition runs all day Saturday at Sudbury Beach.

Bryan Adams at the SOEC (Sept. 11)

Looking for an excuse to extend your weekend?

Canadian icon Bryan Adams is bringing all his hits to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Monday night.

Show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

