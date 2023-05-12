Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

BCHL Finals, Duel in the Desert and monster trucks at the speedway all coming up

Monster trucks are on display in Penticton on Friday, May 12, ahead of the speedway’s event this weekend. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Whether you want to stay inside or outside this Mother’s Day weekend, there’s no shortage of things to do in Penticton as temperatures reach up to 32 C.

Here’s what happening from Friday to Sunday:

B.C. Hockey League Finals (May 12 to 13)

The final stage in the Penticton Vees’ quest to win back-to-back Fred Page Cup titles begins tonight.

Penticton hosts the Alberni Valley Bulldogs for Game No. 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Tickets can be purchased at valleyfirsttix.com.

READ ALSO: Penticton Vees, Alberni Valley Bulldogs ready to make history in BCHL Finals

Duel in the Desert at Skaha Lake (May 13 to 14)

A record number of paddlers are expected this weekend at the Skaha Lake for the 23rd annual Duel in the Desert outrigger canoe race.

On Saturday, a total of 31 crews of six individuals will take to the lake for competition. Sunday features lots of paddlers in single and double-racing events.

Saturday events will run at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

All of Sunday’s action will being at 10 a.m.

READ ALSO: Dragon boating down the Penticton channel

Malicious Monster Truck Tour (May 13 to 14)

The Penticton Speedway opens for the season with the popular Malicious Monster Truck tour.

Trucks like “Identity Theft” and “Rockstar” are on display around Penticton on Friday, ahead of the event.

Events on Saturday and Sunday will begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the speedway’s website.

READ ALSO: Monster trucks, trailers returning to Penticton Speedway in 2023

Penticton Roller Rink Night (May 14)

The Penticton Curling Club once again hosts roller skaters on Saturday night.

All ages event runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

An adults-only skate goes from 7 to 10 p.m. and rentals will be made available at the venue.

READ ALSO: The woman who revived rollerskating in Penticton

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityEntertainmentPenticton