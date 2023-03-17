Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

Okanagan Valley Throwdown, BCHL Finals rematch and first-ever sports expo all coming up

Athletes from across the Okanagan competed in the 2019 Okanagan Valley Throwdown in Penticton. (Western News)

This weekend kicks off with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations but beyond Friday, there’s no shortage of things to do in Penticton up until Sunday night.

Vees battle old foes, spend weekend on home ice (March 17 to 18)

The Penticton Vees will play at home twice this weekend, starting with a B.C. Hockey League Finals rematch from 2022 with the Nanaimo Clippers on Friday night.

Both teams sit atop the Interior and Coastal conferences, respectively.

Penticton wraps up a two-game home set on Saturday when they welcome the Merritt Centennials.

Puck drop on Friday is at 7 p.m., while Saturday’s showdown will begin at 6 p.m.

Okanagan Valley Throwdown (March 18 to 19)

The 10th annual Okanagan Valley Throwdown kicks off Saturday morning at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

More than 200 athletes ranging in age from 14 to 70 will compete across five different events designed to test their strength, agility, endurance, and overall fitness.

The event begins at 7 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at the centre.

Spectators are welcome to attend.

CSSHL Championship Weekend (March 17 to 19)

It’s almost time to crown a new school-hockey champion in Western Canada.

The CSSHL Championships wrap up this weekend at the South Okanagan Events Centre, Memorial Arena, and Okanagan Hockey Training Centre.

The annual tournament began March 6, and features 86 teams from across North America.

First-ever Penticton Sports and Fitness Expo (March 19)

In conjunction with the Okanagan Valley Throwdown, the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre is also hosting the first-ever Sports and Fitness Expo.

This Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the expo debuts with the showcase of 15 local sports groups and businesses.

Hockey, rugby, roller skating, spartan race and BMX groups will be among those in attendance.

The event is free to attend.

