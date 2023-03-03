Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

Home and Reno Show and the filming of Chris Griffin’s comedy special all coming up

The CHBA Penticton Home and Reno Show is March 4 and 5, featuring 129 booths, GardenWorks expert and a pancake breakfast Sunday with all proceeds going to SOWINS. (File photo)

It’s the first weekend of March and a handful of indoor gatherings to take part in across Penticton.

27th annual Penticton Home and Reno Show (March 4 to 5)

From bathroom fixtures to flooring and windows, there’s won’t be any shortage of things to see and people to meet this weekend, when the Canadian Home Builders Association South Okanagan (CHBA) brings the annual Home and Reno Show to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

On Saturday and Sunday, home and garden experts, as well as builders and landscapers will be in attendance to answer all your home questions.

The experts will be accompanied by a total of 129 vendor booths.

Admission is $5 at the door, with CHBA also hosting a pancake breakfast for an extra $5 on Sunday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., in support of the South Okanagan Women In Need Society.

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Dream of being seen on TV? Here’s your chance with Chris Griffin (March 4)

Calgary-born performer Chris Griffin is filming his debut comedy special at the Dream Cafe in Penticton on Saturday night.

From opening for Canadian legend Norm Macdonald in 2017 to finishing in second place at the prestigious San Francisco Comedy Festival, the 41-year-old has just about done it all in the joke-telling business.

But on Saturday, he’ll be setting a new career milestone when he appears on camera in Penticton for the Nashville-based 800 Pound Gorilla record label.

Griffin is performing a pair of shows Saturday, first at 7 p.m. and then at 9:30 p.m.

His first show is officially sold out and there are four seats left for the 9:30 slot, as of Friday afternoon, March 3.

Old-time folk tunes with an ice, cold locally-crafted brew (March 5)

B.C-based singer-songwriter Bran Sanders is coming to Penticton’s Cannery Brewing on Sunday.

The self-described “restless soul,” eased by sweet melody,” will perform some old classics and his own tunes, too.

The show starts at 5 p.m.

Sanders can be seen in the video below, performing in Peachland.

