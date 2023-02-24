Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

OneWorld Festival, IGA bottle drive for Ukraine and Vees at the SOEC all coming up

The Okanagan Chinese Canadian Association performed three different renditions of tradition Chinese dances in front of hundreds at 2020’s OneWorld Festival. (Jesse Day - Western News)

It’s the final weekend of February and there’s no shortage of things to do in Penticton before the weather takes a turn for the warm.

Vees host the Wild (Feb. 24)

The first-place Penticton Vees host the Wenatchee Wild on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Penticton is one of 10 teams B.C. Hockey League teams to clinch a playoff spot in 2023.

After Friday’s showdown, the Vees will head to Prince George to battle the Spruce Kings on Saturday.

Puck drop on Friday is at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

READ ALSO: Penticton Vees spark Family Day fun with 5-1 win and post-game skate

Return of the OneWorld Festival (Feb. 25)

More than 35 countries will be represented at Penticton’s Lakeside Resort on Saturday when the OneWorld Festival returns as an in-person gathering.

The 10th annual OneWorld Multicultural Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature cultural performances, immigrant success stories and tastings of international cuisine.

Hosted by the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, the event is free to attend.

READ ALSO: OneWorld Festival returns in-person to Penticton’s Lakeside Resort

IGA bottle drive for Ukrainian family (Feb. 25)

One of Penticton’s longest-running weekly fundraisers has been dedicated to a family of five from Ukraine.

Pat Wand, joined by a local team of volunteers, has collected cans and bottles outside IGA every Saturday for more than 10 years.

But this weekend, all proceeds raised will go to support the family upon their arrival in the South Okanagan.

People can drop off their empty cans and bottles at the IGA parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wand says they will also accept monetary donations.

READ ALSO: Penticton’s weekly bottle drive at IGA to help support family of 5 from Ukraine

Silver Bullets hit the ice with the UpperDek Vees (Feb. 26)

In preparation for their upcoming playoff run in early March, the Penticton Silver Bullets independent senior men’s hockey team is hitting the ice for a matchup with the UpperDek Vees at the OHS Training Centre.

Silver Bullets captain Matthew Fraser is inviting the community to attend the game.

Admission is free and team donations will be accepted in the arena.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

READ ALSO: Inside the Penticton Silver Bullets’ triumphant return after 28 years

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityEntertainmentEventsFestivalPenticton