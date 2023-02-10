Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

Before the big game Sunday, Pink the Rink Night and award-winning comedy comes to the city

It’s almost time for Sunday Bowl Sunday but outside the big game, people in Penticton have no shortage of ways to spend the weekend.

Pink the Rink Night at the SOEC (Feb. 10)

The Penticton Vees’ home rink will be full of pink Friday night, in support of local anti-bullying causes.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink when the Vees return home after a one-month hiatus and host the Coquitlam Express for a rare interconference showdown.

The team has invited local elementary schools to the game, with COBS Bread Bakery expected to give away a $500 prize during a school spirit-cheering contest at the first intermission.

Penticton (35-3-0-1) is one of only four teams in the BCHL to clinch a playoff spot.

Tickets for Friday’s showdown can be purchased here.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Pink Shirt Day declared in Penticton; students to lead anti-bullying breakfast Feb. 22

Romance at the Table (Feb. 10 to 11)

Love will be in the air this weekend at a local theatre — or will it?

Two nights of improvisational comedy, Romance at the Table, is coming to the Tempest Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

Penticton Coun. Isaac Gilbert is among those set to perform.

Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

Two days of audience-inspired improv coming to Penticton theatre

Prime Video star Ed Hill comes to Penticton (Feb. 11)

Ed Hill, a Vancouver-based comedian whose sets have been seen live across North America and worldwide on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus, is coming to Penticton’s Dream Cafe on Saturday night.

After his stop in the South Okanagan, the comedian is off to New York City to star in a special performance at Broadway’s The Tank theatre on 36th Street.

Hill spoke to the Western News in December about his breakthrough on the scene and his upcoming stop in Penticton.

According to the Dream Cafe, as of Friday morning, there are only 20 seats left. Tickets can be purchased here.

James Hay Blues Band in Penticton (Feb. 11)

Kelowna-based blues guitarist James Hay is taking to the Highway 97 Brewery stage on Saturday night.

Along with his original material, expects covers of Eric Clapton, John Mayer and B.B. King.

More information can be found here.

