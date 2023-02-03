Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

Snakebite film festival, four-year radio anniversary and Kelowna-based bluegrass all coming up

The 5th annual Snakebite Film Festival runs all weekend at Landmark Cinemas in Penticton. (Photo courtesy of Pixabay)

It’s a celebration of films, music and radio in Penticton this weekend to kick off the month of February.

Snakebite Film Fesitval (Feb. 3 to 5)

The fifth-ever Snakebite Festival continues all weekend at Landmark Cinemas in Penticton.

Bones of Crows, a Vancouver and Toronto film festival drama about residential school survivors, is among the independent movies that play from Friday to Sunday.

The festival kicked off Thursday night with a Grease sing-a-long.

By the end of the weekend, a total of five feature films and many short films will be played. Tickets can be purchased here.

Peach City Radio celebrates 4 years on the FM dial (Feb. 4)

It’s officially Community Radio Week in Penticton and CFUZ Peach City Radio is bringing in the occasion by celebrating its four-year anniversary on 92.9 FM.

The non-profit station airs a special, all-day fundraising broadcast on Saturday, and the community invited to drop off donations at the Cannery Trade Centre studio during the festivities.

More than $27,000 has been raised on the station’s “On-Air-versary” since 2019. Donations are used for operating expenses, as well as for studio expansion.

Little Shop of Horrors comes to Penticton high school (Feb. 3 to 5)

Princess Margeret’s Secondary’s Horseshoe Theatre brings the dark comedy musical, Little Shop of Horrors to its stage all weekend long.

The students’ performances can be seen from Friday to Sunday each night at 7 p.m.

An additional show will commence at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $10 online, and $15 cash at the door.

Under the Rocks at the Dream Cafe (Feb. 4)

Kelowna-based string band Under the Rocks comes to the Dream Cafe stage on Saturday night.

Inspired by traditional American bluegrass, the four-piece group features three-time provincial fiddle champion, Chloe Davidson.

The band plays from 8 to 11 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

