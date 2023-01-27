Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

Winter Wine Festival, comedy night in Penticton and a 50-year celebration at the art gallery

Winter Wine Festival coming to Penticton and Oliver Wine District this weekend. (Submitted)

The final weekend of January is upon us and like just the rest of the month, those in Penticton have no shortage of ways to be entertained.

Comedy night in Penticton (Jan. 27)

It’s comedy night on Friday at both the Dream Cafe and Highway 97 Brewing, headlined by a pair of B.C.-based comics.

Dylan Rhymer, a 20-year stand-up veteran who’s previously appeared on Just For Laughs, will be joined by a number of guests at the Dream Cafe starting at 8 p.m.

Sunee Dhaliwal, meanwhile, a rising star in Canada’s comedy scene, appears at Highway 97 Brewing at 7 p.m.

Okanagan Wine Festival makes its mark in Penticton and Oliver (Jan. 27 to 28)

The first-ever edition of the Winter Wine Festival comes to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and Winterfest at Oliver’s Wine Village on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Courtesy of Okanagan Wine Festivals, the event ‘Sensation’ comes to Penticton on Friday night to feature wineries like Hillside, Upper Bench, Time, Road 13, Wild Goose and Gehringe.

In Oliver on Saturday, 10 tasting rooms within the village will be participating in Winterfest. A passport, available for $60, includes six curated wine and beverage experiences.

More information can be found here.

Celebrating 50 years at the Penticton Art Gallery (Jan. 28)

It’s a celebration half a century in the making Saturday morning when the Penticton Art Gallery hosts the community for a special 50th-anniversary party.

The gallery is marking the occasion by featuring a diverse selection of artworks, starting at 1 p.m.

Snacks will be made available and story-telling, led by curator Paul Crawford, will also be featured during the day’s celebration.

Bring your laughter and good times, too: Roller skaters celebrate 1 year (Jan. 28)

Penticton Roller Skate is hosting another “Night at the Roller Rink” on Saturday, one year after its first pop-up event at the city’s trade and convention centre.

From 5 to 7 p.m. for all ages, and 7 to 9 p.m. for adults, the centre hosts the event, with more than 200 pairs of quad roller skates and a dozen roller blades available for rental in limited sizes.

Skaters 13 years and under require helmets.

