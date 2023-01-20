Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

Heavy metal at the SOEC, BCHL all-star game and the Winter Classic at Apex all coming up

Thanks to the arrival of hockey players from across the province and a pair of headbanging metal bands, this weekend in Penticton is bound to be loud, action-packed and even historic.

60th-anniversary BCHL All-Star Game (Jan. 20 to 22)

The B.C. Hockey League brings its all-star game festivities to the South Okanagan Events and Penticton’s new outdoor rink from Friday to Sunday, headlined by a prospects showcase, alumni game, skills competition and three-on-three tournament.

Martin Street will be closed between Estabrook Avenue and Lakeshore Drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, as a result of the event.

A full schedule of the weekend can be found here.

READ ALSO: Expect large crowds, road closure near Penticton’s outdoor rink for BCHL all-star games

Winter Classic at Apex Resort (Jan. 20 to 22)

The Winter Classic U11 Hockey Tournament returns to the Apex Mountain Ski Resort’s outdoor rink all weekend long.

Teams from across the province will play in support of raising money and awareness for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

READ ALSO: 7th annual Winter Classic returns to Apex Resort’s ice rink

Anthrax and Black Label Society at the SOEC (Jan. 21)

Anthrax and Black Label Society, a pair of chart-topping heavy metal acts with more than six decades of experience, make a stop at the SOEC on Saturday night.

Exodus, a five-piece thrash group formed in 1979, will be featured as the show’s special guest.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

READ ALSO: Headbanging metal bands Anthrax and Black Label Society coming to Penticton

Disney Musical at the Lakeside Resort (Jan. 20 to 21)

The Disney Plus Broadway Musical Showcase, featuring a cast of around 50 actors, comes to the downtown Penticton resort this weekend.

Soundstage Productions brings the show to life with fan-favourite songs, dancing and humour.

The show opened on Wednesday and closes Saturday night. Tickets and show times can be found here.

READ ALSO: Disney Musical sure to cure winter blues at Penticton Lakeside Resort

Robbie Burns Night in Penticton (Jan. 21)

The Penticton Scottish Festival’s celebration of poet Robbie Burns goes Saturday night, starting at 4 p.m.

The Lakeside Resort hosts entertainment starting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.

People will be able to learn about the poet, enjoy live music and eat food.

Tickets can be purchased here.

READ ALSO: Still time to get a spot at Robbie Burns Night in Penticton

Silver Bullets return home (Jan. 21 to 22)

Penticton’s very own senior men’s AA team returns to Memorial Arena on Saturday and Sunday to battle the Rossland Warriors.

Puck drop for Saturday is at 7 p.m., with Sunday’s set to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Penticton currently sits in first place in the independent division, shared with the Warriors and Powell River Regals.

READ ALSO: Inside the Penticton Silver Bullets’ triumphant return after 28 years

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BCHLConcertsEntertainmentEventshockeyPenticton