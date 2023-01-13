Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

Thrash Wrestling, Vees at the SOEC, and Kelowna’s ‘finest saxophonist’ all coming up

Thrash Wrestling comes to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Saturday, Jan. 14. (Shar’s Photography photo)

From the Penticton Vees, to live music and even “cold-blooded” action in the ring, those in the city have no shortage of events to attend this weekend.

Interconference showdown at the SOEC (Jan. 14)

The Vees host the Coastal Conference’s Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday night, for the team’s only home game this month.

Penticton (30-3-0-0) will look to remain undefeated on home ice during the 2022-2023 B.C. Hockey League regular season.

Tickets can be purchased here.

After Saturday’s matchup, the Vees won’t appear at the SOEC until Feb. 10, when they battle the Coquitlam Express.

Thrash Wrestling returns to Penticton (Jan. 14)

Vernon-based promotion Thrash Wrestling makes its first-ever appearance at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Saturday night.

“Cold Blooded,” as the event is called, will feature two steel-cage matches.

According to valleyfirsttix.com, tickets for the show are sold out.

Vancouver Island duo set to dazzle the Peach City (Jan. 13 to 14)

WiL, a folk-rock duo from Qualicum Beach, will be at Front Street’s Dream Cafe on both Friday and Saturday.

“What happens when you combine a fiery frontman with mad acoustic guitar skills and a cool as a cucumber, super drummer?” Dream Cafe writes on its website. “You get the Indie folk rock duo known simply as WiL.”

The artists from Qualicum Beach will start playing at 8 p.m. on each night.

While Friday’s show is sold out, there is one seat left in the venue for Saturday’s set, according to the Dream Cafe.

Kelowna’s finest saxophonist makes a stop in Penticton (Jan. 15)

Cannery Brewing’s Taproom in Penticton hosts One Sharp Sax on Sunday evening.

The Kelowna-based musician brings his jazz-inspired set to the stage starting at 5 p.m.

Skate with the Vees at Naramata’s Chute Lake Lodge (Jan. 15)

Step on the ice with some of Penticton’s hometown heroes this Sunday in Naramata.

Chute Lake Lodge hosts a public skate open to all, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Previously, Vees players have been made available for autographs during public skating events.

