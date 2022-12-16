Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

Stars on ice at the SOEC, Silver Bullets’ return to town and award-winning music all coming up

Those in Penticton hoping to avoid the cold and stay indoors are in luck, as music, sports and holiday-themed gatherings headline festivities in the city this weekend.

Andrew Allen at Cleland Theatre (Dec. 16)

Award-winning Vernon-based musician Andrew Allen will appear at Cleland Theatre on Friday night for a Christmas-themed performance.

Allen has performed alongside the likes of Bruno Mars, Train and One Republic.

The singer-songwriter will be joined on stage by students from Penticton Secondary and the local academy music of arts.

Allen’s performance starts at 7:15 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

Vees return home after 3-game road trip (Dec. 16)

The first-place Penticton Vees are back at home Friday night when they battle the Wenatchee Wild.

Penticton’s 24-game winning streak ended at the hands of the Wild one week ago.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

Penticton Farmers’ Market back at Cherry Lane Mall (Dec. 17)

It’s the last weekend to shop with 40 artisan makers, bakers and farmers, as the Penticton Farmers’ Market wraps up its season at Cherry Lane.

The community is invited to meet their favourite vendors from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Dance school hosts Christmas open house (Dec. 17)

Penticton’s Balance School of Performing Arts is hosting a Christmas open house and fundraiser on Saturday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Orchard House.

Students range in age from six to 12 years old will be performing some well-known Christmas songs.

The event features a fundraiser in support of sending the dancers on a trip to New York City, for the purpose of taking classes with Broadway professionals.

Penticton Silver Bullets return to Memorial Arena (Dec. 17 to 18)

The Penticton Silver Bullets senior men’s hockey team returns home this weekend after a pair of road stints in both Powell River and Rossland.

Penticton currently sits in first place in its division.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Both games are free of admission and at Memorial Arena.

Stars on Ice at the SOEC (Dec. 17)

Olympic-winning figure skaters are taking to the South Okanagan Events Centre’s ice on Saturday night.

Kurt Browning, a four-time world champion for Canada, will be joined by two-time Olympic silver medalist Elvis Stojko to headline the special holiday-themed performance.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here.

Another Elfing Musical at the Cannery Trade Centre stage (Dec. 16 and 17)

Tired of rewatching It’s a Wonderful Life again for the holidays? The Okanagan School of the Arts has Another Elfing Musical you can see instead.

The family-friendly show features existing songs, original music, and an original script that tells the heartwarming and hilarious tale of young snow elves looking for fame and fortune at the North Pole.

Doors open to the Cannery Stage at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are also available with a dinner-and-show package with the Nest.

