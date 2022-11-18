Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

Fall Art Walk, Vees at the SOEC and the return of the downtown Light-Up festival

Mr. and Mrs. Claus pose for a photo with Ethan Holzhaus at Penticton’s Friday night’s Light Up Festival in 2019. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

It’s Grey Cup weekend in Penticton but before Canada’s biggest football party kicks off, the return of a holiday-themed event is bound to get people ready for the most festive time of year.

Vees put 18-game winning streak on the line at SOEC (Nov. 18 to 19)

The Penticton Vees’ record-setting start to the 2022-2023 B.C. Hockey League season will be challenged once again this weekend, this time with home games against the West Kelowna Warriors on Friday and the Prince George Spruce Kings on Saturday.

West Kelowna and Prince George sit in second and third in the Interior Division, respectively. The first-place Vees (18-0-0-0) have already set a franchise record for most consecutive wins to start a season.

Tickets for both games can be found here, or at the SOEC box office.

Fall Art Walk (Nov. 19)

A total of 21 venues at 18 different city locations will be featured in the annual Fall Art Walk on Saturday, courtesy of the Penticton Arts Council.

The walk begins at Leir House at 11 a.m., before moving toward Lakeshore Drive.

Each of the 21 venues along the route will have unique items on display and prize draws to artists on site.

Participation in the event is free, with festivities set to wrap up at 4 p.m.

Downtown Light Up Festival (Nov. 19)

Santa Claus is coming to town Saturday night and so is the Light Up Festival.

The Downtown Penticton BIA brings back the holiday-themed tradition in the greenspace between Penticton City Hall and the outdoor skating rink.

While those at the event will be able to warm up next to the available fire pits, activities like face-painting, prize wheel and writing letters to Santa will also be featured.

Festivities run from 5 to 7 p.m.

Naramata Inn set to turn on 25,000 lights (Nov. 19)

Get into the Christmas spirit at the second annual Holiday Glow at 4:15 p.m. at Naramata Inn.

The 113-year-old heritage building is quite the sight, dressed in her holiday lights which are set to be turned on, along with other Christmas cheer.

