The Vernon Winter Carnival Society will host an adult-only, outdoor evening of grown-up games and the movie Happy Gilmore on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Okanagan College. The event is to celebrate reaching the halfway mark to the 64th Carnival Feb. 2-12, 2024. (Contributed)

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society will host an adult-only, outdoor evening of grown-up games and the movie Happy Gilmore on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Okanagan College. The event is to celebrate reaching the halfway mark to the 64th Carnival Feb. 2-12, 2024. (Contributed)

Halfway to winter: Vernon Carnival celebrates with games

Event for 19 and over Aug. 24 at Okanagan College, featuring golf classic movie Happy Gilmore

Winter may be months away, but Vernon Winter Carnival is dialed in with a halfway-mark event.

With just six months until the 64th Carnival, a summer evening of fun is planned for adults only.

An evening billed as grown-up games, barbecue and outdoor movie will be held for those 19 and over on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Okanagan College. The evening will run from 6 to 10:30 p.m.

Yard games such as Cornhole, Axe Throw, Ladder Ball and Yardzee start at 6 p.m. and the film Happy Gilmore will start at dusk (around 8-ish).

“Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs for viewing comfort, and running shoes or closed toes are recommended as the grassy hill is a bit dry and tough,” said Carnival executive director Kris Fuller.

There will be a concession on-site with popcorn, snacks, and more. No outside food or drink is permitted.

Tickets are $15 and include admission, movie, games and one hamburger (or hot dog). There is a 19-plus beverage garden on-site featuring beer, coolers and cider for $5, and wine for $7.

Visit vernonwintercarnival.com for tickets.

The 64th Vernon Winter Carnival will run Feb. 2-12, 2024, starting in 175 days, according to the Carnival website on Thursday, Aug. 17.

READ MORE: Grants give skills boost to North Okanagan residents seeking work

READ MORE: 48 hour competition open for Okanagan film geeks

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

carnivalMoviesOutdoorsVernonWinter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
48 hour film competition opens to Okanagan film geeks

Just Posted

Conservative MP Dan Albas has represented the riding of Central Okanagan-Similikameen-Nicola. Multiple boundary changes and the creation of new ridings will affect the political map of British Columbia. (Photo contributed)
Riding changes to affect multiple B.C. communities, Okanagan MP says

A new website will examine ways to market and promote B.C. apples. (Black Press file photo)
Website launched on ‘orderly marketing’ for B.C. apple growers

Western News file photo
Fundraiser set up to help children of man found deceased in Keremeos

Vancouver Canucks mascot Fin riding the South Okanagan Events Centre Zamboni during the team’s appearance at the 2022 Young Stars Classic in Penticton. (Credit- Vancouver Canucks)
Tickets on sale for Vancouver Canucks’ Young Stars Classic in Penticton