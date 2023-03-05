Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest in Penticton celebrates imagination in motion

The return of the three-day kids festival at Gyro Park is June 8-10

The Indigenous Village at the 2022 Ha Ha Ha KidzFest at Gyro Park in Penticton. (Monique Tamminga Western News file photo)

Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest is coming back to Penticton June 8 to 10 with an exciting new line up of entertainment. Kidzfest will be filling Gyro Park with performances and activities that will inspire children and their imagination.

Main stage performances on the Gyro Park bandshell will be surrounded by activity tents with hands-on activities as well as a new workshop zone where children will learn directly in a small group setting from the professional performers.

Tiny Town will be an area designated specifically for festival goers aged 5 and under. The Indigenous Village will be a highlight as children will be able to experience and appreciate specific activities brought in partnership with members of Penticton Indian Band. Each of the activities, organized in connection with local community partners and arts organizations, will be centered around the theme of “Imagination in Motion.”

“This year’s festival is celebrating the incredible imagination of children and giving them experiences to expand their understanding of the world of art and culture available to them.” said board chair Rachel Bland. “The activities and performances will have kids moving and creating in ways they have never before experienced.”

The festival’s headline performers will be former CBC Kids TV star Will’s Jams with their high-energy rock-pop hits, Amanda Panda, Canada’s top hula hooper and RupLoops performance using vocal percussion, rhythmic rhymes and eclectic instruments from around the world. Juno-nominated percussionist, Robin Layne brings his work as a performer and instructor at the Sarah McLachlan School of Music to the stage.

The Hockey Circus Show combines acrobatics, juggling and one-of-a-kind stunts into a performance that will have you laughing and engaged.

Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest is a locally organized, volunteer organization. Tickets for school groups to attend on Thursday and Friday are currently on sale with over half of the workshops already booked for classes.

Tickets can be bought at the HaHa Kidz Fest website.

READ MORE: Kidz Fest set to take over Gyro Park

Festival