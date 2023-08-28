Giant foam party fundraiser coming to Penticton

Kiwanis Club holds end of summer bash at Gyro Park with funds going to wildfire relief

Did someone say giant foam party in Penticton? The Kiwanis Club of Penticton has put together an End of Summer Bash & Foam Party fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 3 at Gyro Park from 11 to 2 p.m.

There will be carnival-style games, inflatables, photo booth, music and a foam party finale like no other, said organizers. People’s support will contribute to wildfire relief efforts.

Kiwanis Club thanked Amuzing Fun Rentals and the City of Penticton for helping organize the long weekend fundraiser.

