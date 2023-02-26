TV reality show looking for single Okanagan farmers

The CTV show has already cast at least 5 farmers including a wine maker from Keremeos

Charley is a Keremeos wine producer at Robin Ridge Winery. He’s also single and looking to meet his future wife on a new reality TV show Farming For Love. (Farming for Love)

Are you a farmer looking for love? Or do you know a single farmer willing to go on a reality show to grow a relationship with a forever farming partner?

Jon Summerland, the Okanagan Film Commissioner is currently looking for farmers in the region who are single and ready to find love for CTV’s dating show, Farming for Love.

“They were here last year and it was a fantastic experience and did a fabulous job showcasing the area,” said Summerland.

Selected via an open casting call earlier in 2022, a group of single British Columbia-based farmers, growers, ranchers, a horse trainer, and a vintner were selected for the inaugural season of the new CTV original series. But this month the show opened it up to even more farmers and ranchers from both B.C. and Ontario.

On the show, farmers from across the country will live and work on the farm in hopes of finding a life partner.

Farming for Love is the Canadian adaptation of the hugely successful format The Farmer Wants a Wife, which is in its 13th season in Australia, and has led to 197 marriages and 465 children around the world.

If there’s someone who you’d like to nominate to take part, you can nominate them here.

Last year, Charley, a young Keremeos wine producer was selected to be one of the singles looking for love on the unscripted CTV show Farming For Love.

Charley is 25 years old, 6’1” tall and a second-generation wine producer at Robin Ridge Winery looking to meet his future wife.

In his profile, Charley said he is spontaneous, adventurous and looking for a partner who loves the outdoors. He is currently building a home and is looking to fill it with love, kids, and family, said his profile.

READ MORE: Keremeos farmer looking for love in upcoming reality show

Movies & TV