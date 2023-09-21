Fall festivities and fundraiser for furry friends at West Kelowna winery

Meet dogs, enjoy live music, wine, face painting, crafts and more at Grizzli Winery

Grizzli Winery is hosting a charity concert and outdoor market on Oct. 7, 2024. (contributed)

Get cozy, cuddly and charitable at a fundraiser for rescue dogs at Grizzli Winery.

The event will feature pups, wine and music all in support of Paws it Forward Dog Rescue.

The West Kelowna winery is hosting a charity concert and market on Oct. 7 and furry friends are welcome.

The event will include family-friendly activities, the TNT Dynamite food truck, face painting, a photo booth, crafts, and more.

The doggy meet-and-greet starts at 5 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

