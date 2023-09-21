Grizzli Winery is hosting a charity concert and outdoor market on Oct. 7, 2024. (contributed)

Fall festivities and fundraiser for furry friends at West Kelowna winery

Meet dogs, enjoy live music, wine, face painting, crafts and more at Grizzli Winery

Get cozy, cuddly and charitable at a fundraiser for rescue dogs at Grizzli Winery.

The event will feature pups, wine and music all in support of Paws it Forward Dog Rescue.

The West Kelowna winery is hosting a charity concert and market on Oct. 7 and furry friends are welcome.

The event will include family-friendly activities, the TNT Dynamite food truck, face painting, a photo booth, crafts, and more.

The doggy meet-and-greet starts at 5 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

