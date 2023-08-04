Crowds came out in droves for the Kars Under the K in 2022. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

Enjoy the long weekend at Kars under the K in Keremeos

The annual car show is back at Memorial Park on Sunday

The Kars are back Under the K just in time for the B.C. Day-long weekend.

The annual event takes over the Keremeos Memorial Park all day Sunday, Aug. 6.

The day kicks off early with the Keremeos Rodeo Association breakfast fundraiser, starting at 7:30 a.m., ahead of the arrival of the cars, trucks, tractors and beyond starting at 8 a.m.

The Keremeos Royal Canadian Legion Branch #192 will once again be hosting the beverage garden for the event.

In addition to free admission to the park for people to tour the vehicles on display, there will be free swimming at the Keremeos pool and a bouncy castle for the kids.

The free swim will start at 11 a.m. and go until 2 p.m.

While people visit the park, they’re invited to vote for their favourite of the vehicles on display.

READ MORE: Happy crowds for Kars under the K in Keremeos

