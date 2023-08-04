Enjoy the long weekend at Kars under the K in Keremeos

The Kars are back Under the K just in time for the B.C. Day-long weekend.
The annual event takes over the Keremeos Memorial Park all day Sunday, Aug. 6.
The day kicks off early with the Keremeos Rodeo Association breakfast fundraiser, starting at 7:30 a.m., ahead of the arrival of the cars, trucks, tractors and beyond starting at 8 a.m.
The Keremeos Royal Canadian Legion Branch #192 will once again be hosting the beverage garden for the event.
In addition to free admission to the park for people to tour the vehicles on display, there will be free swimming at the Keremeos pool and a bouncy castle for the kids.
The free swim will start at 11 a.m. and go until 2 p.m.
While people visit the park, they’re invited to vote for their favourite of the vehicles on display.
