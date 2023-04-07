Easter events in and around Penticton

Looking for something to do this weekend?

It’s almost time for the Easter Bunny to visit once again, and they’ll be busy this weekend. (Kiwanis Club of Penticton Facebook)

There are plenty of events going on if you’re looking for something to do over the Easter weekend.

Peach City Sessions:

Presented by the Dream Café, Peach City Sessions is a monthly songwriters showcase hosted by Dave and Kirby Barber that features a different accomplished artist each month.

Friday nights show features Craig Northey — best known as a singer-guitarist in the longstanding Canadian rock band “Odds” — and Kailee McGuire, a singer-songwriter from right here in the Okanagan Valley.

Northey also maintains a parallel career as a film and TV composer and is noted for his long association with Brent Butt of the Corner Gas franchise and the comedy troupe Kids in the Hall.

Show starts at 8 p.m. and the doors and kitchen at the Dream Café open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland:

From 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, head down to Memorial Park in Summerland for some festive Easter fun.

There will be photos with the Easter Bunny, games and prizes, hot chocolate, a bouncy castle and face painting.

The Easter Egg Hunt starts at noon sharp.

Naramata Easter Egg Hunt

Starting at 10:30 a.m. at Manitou Park, kick off spring in style.

Yanti will be providing live music, there will be face painting, treats and prizes.

At 11 a.m. the Easter Egg Hunt kicks off.

Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet:

The Penticton Lakeside Resort will be hosting a family brunch event from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The family event will include a visit from the Easter Bunny, the Gottagoat Petting Farm, an an egg hunt at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $37.50 for adults and $18.50 for kids aged four to 12. Kids under three get in free.

Easter Weekend at Covert Farms in Oliver:

Covert Farms is putting on an Easter weekend of fun on the farm, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Bring the family to bounce on the jumping pillow and enjoy the games area, including bocce ball, horseshoes, connect four, bean bag toss, and more. Visit the farm llamas, sheep, highland cows, and chickens, and don’t miss the special Easter egg hunt for the little ones — and those just young at heart.

On Sunday, April 9 from 1-4pm, visitors will also enjoy live musical entertainment by Aidan Mayes.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children, ages 3 to 18.

West Bench Easter Egg Hunt

The annual West Bench Easter Egg Hunt is back at Mariposa Park on Monday, April 10.

Throw on your best bunny ears, bring a basket, and head down forface painting starting at 10:30 a.m. before the hunt begins at 11.

