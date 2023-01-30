Eagles, Abba and Fleetwood Mac tribute bands at Penticton PeachFest

Eagle Eyes will be back at PeachFest after attracting a capacity crowd in 2022

Eagle Eyes will be back at PeachFest Aug. 11 after attracting a capacity crowd in 2022. (Submitted)

Three of the top tribute bands in Canada will be on the Penticton Peach Fest stage Friday, Aug. 11.

Get ready for some Abba, Eagles and Fleetwood Mac to take over the Peter Bros. stage at Okanagan Lake Park this PeachFest.

“We rarely book the same band two years in a row but the performance by Eagle Eyes, and the thunderous ovation from the crowd, convinced us to make an exception,” said Peach Festival president Shawna Guitard. “If you close your eyes, you’ll think you’re listening to the Eagles.”

Eagle Eyes take great care and dedication recreating the harmonies and capturing the magic of the Eagles, studio recording sessions. The four band members have a combined 120 years experience as professional, touring musicians.

Joining Eagle Eyes on the Peters Bros. main stage will be Arrival, with their tribute to ABBA; and Dreams, with their tribute to Fleetwood Mac.

Arrival’s show includes all the hits that made ABBA one of the top selling bands of all time.

“It is amazing how much their tribute looks and sounds like ABBA,” said Peach Festival entertainment director Don Kendall.

Dreams performs an authentic-sounding, six-piece tribute to Fleetwood Mac with many of the most popular songs in music history.

The Penticton Peach Festival is scheduled for Aug. 9-13.

Headlining entertainment acts already announced include Kim Mitchell and Captain Tractor (Aug. 9), Tim Hortons Country Night featuring Aaron Pritchett and Matt Lang (Aug. 10) and 54•40 and Doug & the Slugs (Aug. 12).

Admission is free to all Peachfest concerts, making it the biggest free festival in North America.

