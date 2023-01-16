Disney Musical sure to cure winter blues at Penticton Lakeside Resort

Chase away the winter blues with The Disney Plus Broadway Musical Showcase playing at Penticton’s Lakeside Resort’s east ballroom theatre from Jan. 18 to 21. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Several of the cast of Disney Musical Showcase are from Summerland including (from left): Ashley Surowski, Jamie Doll, Sally Porter and youth actor Jude Bentham. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Chase away the winter blues with The Disney Plus Broadway Musical Showcase playing at Penticton’s Lakeside Resort’s east ballroom theatre from Jan. 18 to 21. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

If you are looking to cure those winter blues, look no further than Disney Plus Broadway Musical Showcase playing at Penticton’s Lakeside Resort’s east ballroom theatre from Jan. 18 to 21.

Penticton’s own Soundstage Productions is bringing this massive show to life featuring all your favourite Disney songs and more put together with big Broadway-style magic. There is singing and dancing and plenty of humour with a huge cast of talented local actors.

The show is directed by none other than Soundstage Productions’ Lynne Leydier who is known to bring big shows to Penticton.

This one is a monumental task, featuring a cast of around 50 actors, some of whom have been in Soundstage Productions for years now.

The show features everything from The Greatest Showman to Moulin Rouge, Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast and even Frozen.

Veteran actor Ashley Surowski said this show is truly a team effort where the audience will be immersed in the magic of Disney’s characters and songs with all the big production quality of a Broadway show.

There is a lot that goes into this show, from sound and lights, sets and backdrops and costumes to a live band. The show also has a strong contingent of young actors.

“Musicals are truly a team sport,” said Surowski at their last dress rehearsal on Sunday.

Surowski, of Summerland, has been part of Soundstage productions since 2011. This time around she is loving getting to play Ursula, the sea witch from Little Mermaid and one of the Sanderson sisters of Hocus Pocus.

One of the lead actors Josh Richardson, who hails from Kelowna, has been playing in Soundstage Productions for many years.

“A common misconception is that it is a kid’s show and it really is for everyone. There is something for every age, with songs that audience members will recognize and want to sing along too,” said Richardson. There is rock music and ballads, comedy and show tunes.

Summerland youth actor Jude Bentham said he is really enjoying being part of the show. Some of his favourite parts are all the costumes and being able to improv during the ballroom scene. There are over 350 costumes with most of the cast having several different costume changes.

Opening show is Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at Soundstage or at the Lakeside Resort.

