Country music star Lee Brice coming to Kelowna’s Prospera Place

Brice is playing at Prospera Place on Wednesday, April 12

Country music star Lee Brice is coming to Kelowna.

On Monday, Jan. 16, he announced his ‘Beer Drinking Opportunity’ Tour is making 10 stops across Canada later this year. The tour is making stops in Abbotsford, Kelowna, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Regina, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Kingston, Oshawa, and London.

Fellow country artists Tenille Arts and Josh Ross will be Brice’s opening acts.

From Sumter, South Carolina, Brice is a platinum-selling country singer and songwriter and his latest album entitled ‘Hey World’ came out in 2020.

Brice is making his stop at Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Wednesday, April 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

