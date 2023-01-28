Countdown to the Penticton Snakebite Film Festival

The film festival runs from Feb. 2 to 5 at Landmark Cinemas

The 5th annual Penticton Snakebite Film Festival is nearly sold out before it even began. The festival goes from Feb. 2 to 5. (Image of Snakebite poster)

The 5th annual Penticton Snakebite Film Festival countdown is on and the red carpet opening gala is already sold out. The gala will be a 1950s costume party at the Black Antler Feb. 2.

The film festival runs from Feb. 2 to 5 at Landmark Cinemas.

The festival kicks off with a Grease movie sing-along on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at Landmark Cinemas. Words will be up on the big screen for everyone to sing along to their favourite Grease songs.

The critcally-acclaimed movie Bones of Crows, which has previously shown to a full house in Penticton at Cleland Theatre, and stars members of the Penticton Indian Band was the first thing to sell out. The film tells the story of a Cree woman who survives the Indian residential school system to become a code talker during the Second World War.

The powerful and critically acclaimed Bones of Crows was the first thing to sell out at the Penticton Snakebite Film Fest. (Contributed)

The Snakebite Film Festival started in Penticton in 2017. This year’s event has already been a huge success with over 400 tickets sold so far. They even had to open up more tickets to account for the demand.

The vision of the festival is “Awakening Culture, Uniting Communities.”

The dream was to have a film festival that showcases all of the stories that exist in Penticton and the South Okanagan and highlight the rich diversity that may be perceived as invisible.

The Festival is a place to showcase those human stories and connect us to the fabric of a culturally rich community, said organizer Carl Meadows.

Black Antler owners said they are proud to host the opening gala.

“We support the festival because we feel it celebrates the diversity of culture and creativity which is something we should always embrace and embody,” they said in a post.

The next film in the festival is Riceboy Sleeps, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. Set in the 90s, a Korean mother raises her son in a Vancouver suburb determined to provide a better life then the one she left behind.

Wildhood plays Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. Two brothers embark on a journey to find their birth mother after their abusive father lied about her for years.

You can purchase a full festival pass for $54.06 which allows you to enjoy all 5 feature films and many short films during the festival. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

READ MORE: Residential school drama ‘Bones of Crows’ about need for truth, dialogue: director

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.