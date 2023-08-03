B.C. Day celebrations bring all the fun a day early in Penticton

Local performers, kids zone, vendors and more at Gyro Park this Sunday

The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association (DPBIA) is bringing the fun of B.C. Day celebrations a day early at Gyro Park on Sunday, Aug. 6, instead of the traditional holiday Monday, Aug. 7.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., come out for live music from much loved local performers, entertainment including Penticton’s own national champions Black Widow Rope Spinners, children’s activities, vendors and food trucks.

“There’s something exceptional about bringing the community together to celebrate B.C. Day,” said Brett Turner, executive director of the DPBIA. “We are thrilled to offer an engaging and diverse lineup of activities and performances that showcase our electric local talent, culture, and spirit.”

This year’s event promises a variety of family-friendly activities suitable for all ages. Local favourites such as Jack n Jill, Will Schlackl and Gord McLaren will be performing on the bandshell.

Experience the talents of Black Widow Rope Spinners and belly dancing.

Local favourites Jack and Jill will be performing at Penticton’s B.C. Day celebrations taking place this Sunday at Gyro Park. (Slackwater Brewing photo)

There will be a vendor market and food trucks.

For the kids, there will be a colouring station, face painters, balloon twisters and magicians, a bubble station, whack-a-wall inflatable activity and bouncy castle.

There will also be a goat petting area for animal lovers or test your agility on the obstacle course.

To conclude the day, Dallas Arcand, a three-time world champion hoop dancer will perform.

The Indigenous-style hoop dance will be accompanied by live drumming and singing, as well as the soulful melodies of the native flute. “This performance by Dallas Arcand is an absolute must-see,” said Turner.

