Almost time to draw tickets for Oliver Half Corked Marathon

The event returns for its 15th year in May

This group actually created cork vests that say half corked on the back during the 2022 Half-Corked Marathon. (Royal LePage)

The ticket lottery for the Oliver Half-Corked Marathon closed on Jan. 23, ahead of the 15th run of the event.

The annual event returns on May 27 to take participants in the South Okanagan through the vineyards and valleys of the Black Sage and Golden Mile Benches.

“We are excited to welcome runners to the 15th annual Half Corked Marathon and we’re planning quite the party to celebrate,” says Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association, “Inspired by the legendary Marathon du Medoc in Bordeaux, France, we are so proud to have built such an engaging and fun destination experience – that sees participants return, year on year – here in beautiful Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.”

Winery stations dot the 24-kilometre route, with the opportunity to engage with the region’s colourful characters as they pour samples for runners to enjoy. Creative costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awarded for the best individual costume, best team and best skit.

The evening before, the Primavera Party returns to the vineyard at Tinhorn Creek with a reception between the vines and a long table dinner in the winery’s outdoor amphitheater.

READ MORE: Photos: Glass half full kind of day at 2022 Half Corked Marathon in Oliver

The Party at the Finish Line is the ultimate celebration at the end of the run, and the chance to toast the start of summer with live music, food trucks and more wine tastings. Vancouver’s Paella Guys will return to offer a paella feast. The event takes place at Oliver Community Park and is open to all.

The evening following the run, Culmina Family Estate Winery will host Dinner on the Farm, which will be limited to just 50 guests. Learn about the talent and science behind their winemaking approach and dine on a multi-course menu featuring farm-fresh produce from our region, prepared by a skilled guest chef.

Endorsed by B.C. Athletics, Half Corked Marathon participants should be able to run 5 kilometres with some levels of incline over rugged terrain, in order to comfortably complete the 24-kilometre route in the time allocated. Transportation is provided to assist guests who don’t reach the mid-way point before the cut-off time, and transfer them to the party at the finish line.

For more information on the Half Corked Marathon and to sign up for the General Lottery, visit oliverosoyoos.com

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.