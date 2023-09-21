Actors wanted to scare up screams in North Okanagan

An open casting call has been made for aspiring scare actors across the Okanagan

If you are wanting to unleash your inner ghoul and haunt hundreds of attendees, you are in luck.

Field of Screams Haunted Corn Maze is hiring scare actors for their 10th annual show, X, which will be taking place throughout the month of October at O’Keefe Ranch.

The hiring is open to anyone over the age of 16. If you are 14 or 15, you may also apply, but must have parental consent.

Scare actors must commit to attending a minimum of five shifts and the role involves working in an active, outdoor environment and standing for extended periods. The actors will be clad in makeup, and must be comfortable wearing and performing in costume.

Actors will be getting paid $16.75 an hour. Mandatory times are the costume fitting on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1 to 5 p.m., and the dress rehearsal on Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 6:30-9 p.m.

If you have what it takes to become a master of the macabre and be a part of a spine-tingling experience, apply by sending an email to fosactors@gmail.com with your full name in the subject line.

Field of Screams takes place twice in September (29 and 30) and nearly all of October (1, 5-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-31). Actors must commit to being available to at least five nights.

This year, four corn mazes are being prepared to scare willing participants, each with their own unique theme.

They are titled: House of Sins, Scarecrow’s Revenge, Game of Screams and Phobia Frenzy.

Additional information can be found at fosokanagan.com.

