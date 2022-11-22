A Christmas Carol comes to Penticton just in time for the holidays

The Dec.11 show is one of two in the Children’s Showcase’s 39th season

Few tales speak to the season as much as A Christmas Carol, and this holiday season the Children’s Showcase will be bringing the performance to Cleland Theatre.

The retelling of the Charles Dickens’ classic will be performed by regulars Dufflebag Theatre to kick off the 39th season of the showcase on Dec. 11.

Dufflebag Theatre, described as “nearly world famous,” has travelled the globe with their original adaptations of fairytales and classic stories.

Expect to see all of the favourites like Tiny Tim, and to enjoy an interactive and unique experience for all.

Then, in the new year, Three Hat Circus will be making their way to Penticton from Calgary Feb. 19.

The all-star circus duo have perforemd at hundreds of schools, children’s festivals, fairs, and family-focused community events over the last number of years. Their presentation entertains and inspires with amazing circus skills and their message of co-operation and believing in yourself.

Tickets are $15 per show or $25 for both, available on Eventbrite or at the door. For more information you can check out the Children’s Showcase Facebook, Instragram and website at childrensshowcase.ca.

