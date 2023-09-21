2nd annual Pride Arts Festival coming to Osoyoos

The countdown is on for the 2nd annual Pride Arts Festival in Osoyoos on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Gyro Park.

It is a free event open to all ages from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The day will begin with opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. on the bandshell stage led by festival MCs Cain Critchlow and Humaira Hamid.

The first event of the day is the Pride March which begins at 11:30 a.m. at Gyro Park, following the boardwalk along Osoyoos Lake and then turns up onto Main Street to return back down to the park.

Live entertainment begins immediately with two performances from local syilx/Okanagan artists; fancy dance pow-wow dancer Jade and storyteller Madeline Terbasket.

“It’s truly amazing to have such diversity in our lineup,” said Wina Poliquin, festival committee member and president of Wide Arts National Association (festival co-host). “It aligns with our mission in creating an inclusive festival for our community.”

Last year’s festival went really well with many attending the whole day.

The festival has attracted performers from Vancouver including opening act Leo D.E Johson, aka Boy Leo (Him/Them) who is a trans masc, non-binary Black Scotian rock n’ roll artist; and headliner Forrest Mortifee, a genre-fluid, transgender recording artist. They will be performing back to back starting at 5:45 p.m.

Leading up to the evening’s headliner is a full day of packed entertainment from Okanagan Falls singer-songwriter Robert Torbica, followed by RISE Dance Academy from Oliver.

Aeroz, spoken word and visual artist from Kelowna performs at 1:15 p.m., with Oliver-based singer-songwriter Tell Me Again? taking the stage at 1:45 p.m.

Aerialist performer Jenn Bruyer will be high in the sky at 2:15 p.m., followed by Osoyoos youth singer-songwriters Kai Allen and Levi.

Visual artist Tommy Green will showcase his talent before Penticton’s belly dance Keisha Dances takes the stage.

“We hope this carefully curated lineup will showcase the wholeness of Pride,” says artist coordinator Keisha McLean. “Pride was formed by Black Trans Women, and we are excited to continue their legacies through this movement of resistance and love.”

Throughout the day there will be a vendors market along the boardwalk and three food trucks will be on site along with the Gyro Park Cafe. Beer and wine will be served by Firehall Brewery and Stag’s Hollow Winery.

“We are looking forward to celebrating diversity, art and Pride together in such a beautiful location overlooking Osoyoos Lake,” shared festival committee member Heather Adamson. “This festival is a labour of love for our committee that we start planning a year in advance. We hope to see many people attend to take in the amazing line-up of entertainment and share in the joy of the day.”

