Canadian country stars Paul Brandt and Terri Clark are bringing their Homecoming Tour to Kelowna this fall. (paulbrandt.com)

Canadian country stars Paul Brandt and Terri Clark are bringing their Homecoming Tour to Kelowna this fall. (paulbrandt.com)

2 Canadian country stars bringing acoustic tour to Kelowna

Paul Brandt and Terri Clark will be in Kelowna with their ‘Homecoming Tour’ on Nov. 13, 14

No one will have ‘better things to do’ on Nov. 13 and 14 as Canadian country icons Paul Brandt and Terri Clark are not Alberta, but ‘Kelowna Bound’.

The two stars are co-headlining this fall on what’s called the ‘Homecoming Tour’, which is being described as “an intimate acoustic tour.”

On Monday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, Nov. 14, the two will be at the Kelowna Community Theatre. They are also performing in Vancouver and Trail on the tour as part of their stops in B.C.

The tour consists of 24 concerts over a 32-day span across Canada.

Presale for the two shows begins on May 16, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets, VIP packages, more details and information can be found at the Kelowna Community Theatre’s website.

Brandt is also scheduled to come to the Okanagan during the summer and he’s one of four artists performing at the South 97 Song Sessions in Penticton on July 21 and 22 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

READ MORE: Snowbirds fly over Penticton, make unscheduled pit stop in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets welcome 12 players from WHL Drafts, trade veteran

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsKelownaLive musicOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ builds on beloved predecessor
Next story
Cheers to the beers: Kelowna Beer Fest returns to town

Just Posted

The 23rd annual Duel in the Desert outrigger canoe race ran at Penticton’s Skaha Lake on Saturday, May 13. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
‘Duel in the Desert’: Western Canadian canoe teams take to Penticton’s Skaha Lake

B.C.’s Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, Vancouver-Kensington MLA Mable Elmore, at the Lakeside Resort in Penticton on Friday, May 12, for the Confronting the White Elephant, Exploring Anti-Racism forum.
B.C.’s head of anti-racism visits Penticton for ‘Confronting the White Elephant’ forum

Mason Poolman, right, scored his first career BCHL playoff goal in Game No. 1 of the Fred Page Cup Finals on Friday, May 12, at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Penticton Vees down Alberni Valley Bulldogs, take 1-0 series lead in BCHL Finals

The Penticton Vees battle the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the 2023 Fred Page Cup Finals. The mayors of the B.C. cities have made a friendly bet ahead of the series. (Photo- Jack Murray)
Mayors of Penticton, Port Alberni make bet ahead of BCHL Finals