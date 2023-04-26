Working together: Kaleden hosts other fire departments across region for training

The training was hosted at the Dominion Radio Observatory

Members of the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department joined the regional district’s other departments for training on April 22.

The Kaleden Fire Department hosted the training session at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, with Keremeos, Willowbrook, Oliver, Apex, Anarchist Mountain, Naramata and Okanagan Falls firefighters all participating.

“It was a good chance to practice with other departments and emergency services to hone our skills working together,” the Keremeos fire department posted on social media. “While we hope we never have to use these skills, it is important that we all work together to ensure that we are ready to protect our community and help out our neighbours if asked.”

In addition to the local firefighters, members of the RCMP, BC Emergency Health Service, BC Wildfire Service and a member of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s Emergency Operations Centre joined in the mock scenario.

The training tested deployment, mutual aid partnership, radio communication and the RDOS’ incident command model.

The scenario was to set up and practice a large scale mutual aid event in the community.

