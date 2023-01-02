Penticton Fire Department is disposing of Christmas trees by donation to support charitable organizations. (Western News file)

Penticton Fire Department is disposing of Christmas trees by donation to support charitable organizations. (Western News file)

Where to bring your live Christmas tree for chipping in Penticton

Penticton Fire and Kaleden Volunteer Fire both offering tree chipping

The annual Penticton Firefighters’ Christmas tree chipping fundraiser event is now underway, with donations going toward the Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society, BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund, and Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

There are two options:

Drop off the tree between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Fire Station 202 (205 Dawson Avenue) around the back of the building before Jan. 17. There is a donation box on site.

A pickup option can be arranged by calling Fire Station 201 at 250-490-2315.

Please remove all decorations and tinsel.

Tax receipts can be requested for donations over $20.

Kaleden Volunteer Fire Dept. Tree Chipping event Jan. 7

KVFD is inviting the community and surrounding neighbours to dispose of this year’s Christmas trees on Saturday, at their training ground at 257 Dogwood Ave. Hours of drop-off are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please remove any decorations, tinsel, and garland. The Christmas tree drop-off event, sponsored by the KVFD Society, is fully supported by Kaleden FireSmart. The trees will be chipped at the spring FireSmart chipping event.

Meet some of your local KVFD members and sip a cup of hot chocolate around a campfire. A donation Firefighter Boot will be on site and any donations will be put towards FireSmart and fire equipment.

READ MORE: Meet Okanagan’s New Year’s baby

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2022?

Just Posted

Penticton Fire Department is disposing of Christmas trees by donation to support charitable organizations. (Western News file)
Where to bring your live Christmas tree for chipping in Penticton

Sea Otters in love. (Contributed)
Top 10 fun facts of the year

With an abundance of salmon in 2022, Helen Sandy enjoys the process of smoking salmon at her home in Sugar Cane near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured

Some dressed in costume, like Chase Tamminga in a banana suit, took the plunge into the New Year at Sun-Oka beach in Summerland Jan. 1. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Photos: Biggest turn out yet to 37th Summerland Polar Bear Dip