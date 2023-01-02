Where to bring your live Christmas tree for chipping in Penticton

Penticton Fire Department is disposing of Christmas trees by donation to support charitable organizations. (Western News file)

The annual Penticton Firefighters’ Christmas tree chipping fundraiser event is now underway, with donations going toward the Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society, BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund, and Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

There are two options:

Drop off the tree between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Fire Station 202 (205 Dawson Avenue) around the back of the building before Jan. 17. There is a donation box on site.

A pickup option can be arranged by calling Fire Station 201 at 250-490-2315.

Please remove all decorations and tinsel.

Tax receipts can be requested for donations over $20.

Kaleden Volunteer Fire Dept. Tree Chipping event Jan. 7

KVFD is inviting the community and surrounding neighbours to dispose of this year’s Christmas trees on Saturday, at their training ground at 257 Dogwood Ave. Hours of drop-off are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please remove any decorations, tinsel, and garland. The Christmas tree drop-off event, sponsored by the KVFD Society, is fully supported by Kaleden FireSmart. The trees will be chipped at the spring FireSmart chipping event.

Meet some of your local KVFD members and sip a cup of hot chocolate around a campfire. A donation Firefighter Boot will be on site and any donations will be put towards FireSmart and fire equipment.