Want to become a Mountie? RCMP recruiting sessions offered in Vernon

Learn what it takes to become a mountie at two sessions Sept. 26 and 27

Interested in pursuing a career as a Mountie? The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has two upcoming recruiter sessions for you to attend.

The sessions are being offered as a jumping off point for people who are interested in becoming a police officer.

“There are some unique things happening in our recruiting process,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer. “For example, for those wanting it, a career in the RCMP has and still offers mobility and the chance to police in communities right across Canada. We also recognize that there are a lot of very good people interested in a career with us that are seeking opportunities to stay closer to home which is why the RCMP is offering a flexible posting plan. Really, this means if you are from B.C. and want to police in B.C., for the time being, there’s a very good chance that will happen.”

Anyone who is interested or has considered a career with the RCMP can take the first step by attending the sessions, which will be taking place Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Vernon RCMP detachment, 3402 30th St. Guests are advised to meet at the front lobby of the detachment and arrive 10 minutes prior to the start time.

An RCMP recruiter will be on hand at the sessions to answer any questions people may have and provide an overview of the application process, what to expect at training and information about the current posting process.

“Come learn more about who we are, what we do, what it takes to become a Mountie, and the exciting career opportunities we offer,” said Terleski.

No registration is required for the sessions.

READ MORE: Emergency crews take over Vernon park in showcase

READ MORE: Fire at Vernon park quickly doused

Brendan Shykora

CareersEmploymentRCMPVernon