Volunteers invited to help install Cawston disc golf upgrades

People are also welcome to come down later and play a few rounds

Disc golf fans have something to look forward to as upgrades come to Cawston’s Kobau Park.

Volunteers willing to lend a hand to finish off the installation are invited to come by on Sept. 2, starting around 10 a.m.

“People can come down and help out in the morning, or come in the afternoon and play a few rounds,” said Dion Eden, who worked on redesigning the layout of the course.

The new course is designed to avoid the playground and ball diamond.

On Saturday, proper goals will be installed, replacing the existing blue bins. Concrete paving stones, similar to those used at the Pine Park course in Keremeos and the Three Blind Mice course in Penticton, are being used.

The stones are easier for maintenance and installation compared to a poured concrete pad.

A proper grand opening celebration for the new park will come in October, though the exact date has not been finalized.

Updates to the disc golf course were part of plans to upgrade Kobau Park and part of the plan that will be used to apply to the province to renew its lease agreement with the regional district.

