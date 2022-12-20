VIDEO: Penticton dance students raise $2k; heading to New York City in 2023

The Balance School of Performing Arts hosted its first Christmas open house on Saturday, Dec. 17

More than a dozen dance students in Penticton are in for the trip of a lifetime come February.

The local Balance School of Performing Arts students are heading to New York City on Feb. 10 and a successful fundraiser over the weekend is going to help pay for it.

Students performed some well-known Christmas songs, danced and even showed off their acting chops in front of a full Orchard House on Dec. 17, for the school’s first-ever holiday open house. A total of $2,000 was raised in support of the students’ upcoming trip to the Big Apple.

“We are so thrilled for the community that we have here at Balance,” said Ashlie Atkinson, the president of the school. “The families are very supportive of the arts. Every time we do something in the community, it’s supported.

“We’re very grateful and thankful for doing what we’re doing.”

The local students had been practicing for their Saturday night performance since early November. Performers range in age from six to 12 years old.

A silent auction and 50/50 raffle headlined the school’s fundraising efforts.

“It was a great outcome and everyone had so much fun,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson says 17 students will board the plane for New York City. After watching a Broadway show, the class will take part in a training session with some professional performers.

The Penticton-based school will spend four days in the Big Apple.

