VIDEO: Kiteboarders get past the ice to catch some waves on Skaha Lake

One day after hundreds plunged into 2023 and into cold Okanagan Lake, a couple of kiteboarders spent Jan. 2 taking in waves on Skaha Lake.

The kiteboarders had to get past 20 feet of ice before getting to open waters. The wind and waves were perfect conditions to catch some huge air but made for some cold dunks into the lake.

Skaha Lake, off Sudbury beach, is a very popular spot for kiteboarders and windsurfers.

Photos: Kiteboarders catch major air on Skaha Lake during a windstorm

