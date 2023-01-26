VIDEO: ‘It’s moments like these’ on Penticton’s new outdoor rink

A figure skater puts on a routine to music when she got the Penticton outdoor rink to herself. (City of Penticton Instagram)

When Violet got the entire outdoor skating rink to herself, a bit of magic happened.

With permission from Violet and her family, the City of Penticton posted a video to their Instagram page of Violet figure skating a routine to music on the outdoor rink in downtown Penticton. The city wrote: “It’s moments like these.”

As for Violet, she loved being able to get the whole rink to herself.

“There’s something very special about being able to skate outside,” said Violet.

Others have commented that they also stopped to watch her skate.

Activate Penticton volunteers make this rink possible and helped bring the successful BCHL 60th anniversary celebrations to the facility last weekend.

