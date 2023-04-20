Morning Star publisher Keith Currie holding out a few of the delicious Valley Vonka bars. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star).

Morning Star publisher Keith Currie holding out a few of the delicious Valley Vonka bars. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star).

Vernon Valley Vonka and the search for a golden ticket

Media outlet and partners giving back to community with sales supporting Jumpstart

Just like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, The Vernon Morning Star is hosting their own chocolate bar sale, with golden tickets up for grabs.

Welcome to the inaugural Vernon Morning Star Valley Vonka and the Hot Chocolates Factory Contest! The Morning Star, along with our partners, are looking to give a Jumpstart to kids in the Okanagan area.

Buy a bar for $5 and have the chance of winning one of five golden tickets. The entire cost of the bar gets donated to Jumpstart, the Canadian Tire charity that helps kids overcome financial and accessibility barriers to sport and recreation in an effort to provide inclusive play for kids of all abilities.

“It is going to be a fun community project that donates a lot of funds to a local charity,” said Morning Star publisher Keith Currie. “I am very excited to see who gets the golden tickets.”

There are 2,500 bars made, giving you a one in 500 shot in winning a fabulous prize.

The prizes are:

1. An outdoor patio set from Canadian Tire (value of $1,300).

2. Gift cards from Tim Hortons worth $1,200.

3. One year family pass to any recreation center from the City of Vernon (value of $1,500)

4. Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club golf passes (value of $1,300).

5. Vernon Towne Theatre movie package (value of $1,500).

The Towne Theatre’s prize package will include a framed movie poster (value of $200), Towne Theatre membership, which gets you reduced prices for any show (value of $50), 12 ‘Night at the Towne’ vouchers which consist of two admissions, one large popcorn, two medium drinks and a large candy (value of $35). There will also be restaurant vouchers worth $800, to a large choice of local spots.

If you are lucky enough to win a golden ticket, you won’t know which prize you won. That is why you will be invited to an event held at the Vernon Towne Theatre later in May, where the prizes will be revealed.

Good luck!

