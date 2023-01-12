Vernon Wings manager Tennille Middleton presented owner Katie Dahl with a miniature model of the restaurant as a Christmas gift. The model was created by Armstrong’s Dick VanderLinde. (Submitted photo)

Vernon Wings manager Tennille Middleton presented owner Katie Dahl with a miniature model of the restaurant as a Christmas gift. The model was created by Armstrong’s Dick VanderLinde. (Submitted photo)

Vernon restaurant gone to the birds with mini Wings

A exact miniture replica of the Wings Vernon restaurant was created by Barnwood Birdhouses

Wings has taken flight as a popular restaurant among humans, and now birds.

Tennille Middleton, a Wings Vernon manager, gifted Wings owner Katie Dahl with a miniature model of the restaurant — an exact replica of the building.

The piece commissioned by Middleton was built by Dick Vanderlinde, whose Armstrong-based business is called Barnwood Birdhouses. VanderLinde has been making elaborate birdhouses and miniature buildings like the Wings restaurant for many years.

“I wanted to do something special for Katie and Sherman for Christmas and Dick did an amazing job,” said Middleton.

VanderLinde’s creations are works of art, each uniquely created and never duplicated.

“This gift from Tennille, created by Dick, was a bit overwhelming and is so special to all of us at Wings,” said Dahl.

READ MORE: Campaign lights up programs for North Okanagan kids with $36K

READ MORE: Former Vernon resident knighted

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

FoodRestaurantsVernon

Previous story
Skate with the Penticton Vees at Naramata’s Chute Lake Lodge this weekend

Just Posted

Penticton fire investigators take out boxes of evidence from the fatal Dec. 10 fire on Lakeshore Drive. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton hiring 4 new firefighters

The various communities and electoral areas within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will each have a different share of the 2023 budget. The budget for the coming year was given first reading on Jan. 5. (Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen image)
Regional District draft budget eyeing $40 to $60 tax increase for Similkameen areas

Cannabis Cottage on 385 Martin Street, became the third cannabis dispensary to open in Penticton in August 2019. (Black Press file)
‘Remorseful’ thief returns money after stealing from Penticton cannabis shop

Highway 3 east of Princeton was flooded during the atmospheric river event in late 2021. Photo Marcie Anne Roberts
EDITORIAL: California floods reminiscent of similar destruction in B.C.