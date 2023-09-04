The Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society’s Employment Services Team of Enzo Vera-Valencia (from left), Carly Gare, Harriet Gutang, Mackenzie Owens, and Jade Hinds report a 95 per cent employment rate with its programs. (Contributed)

Vernon immigrant society employment program a huge hit

Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society maintains 95 per cent employment rate

It’s a big yes for the YESS program offered by the Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society (VDICSS).

The Youth Employment and Skills Strategy – YESS – continues to be a success with clients and local employers, as YESS and all of VDICSS’ employment options programs have maintained a 95 per cent employment rate.

“In addition to one-on-one services, the YESS program offers on-site and off-site events focused on reducing barriers to employment, improving skills and connecting clients to employers,” said VDICSS employment services coordinator Carly Gare.

The YESS team recently launched its Cool Jobs social media series which creates awareness of different employment opportunities within the community. It’s part of multiple employment program options from VDICSS in addition to YESS.

In collaboration with other VDICSS employment programs that focus on a range of eligibility from permanent residents to temporary foreign workers, clients benefit from receiving flexible, full circle support from the entire ES team.

For more information, contact Carly Gare at carly.gare@vdicss.org and follow the YESS program on Instagram, Tiktok and Facebook.

