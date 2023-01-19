The Summerland Rotary Club will host an evening of dining and dancing on Feb. 11. (Pixabay.com)

Valentine’s-themed dinner and dance to raise funds for Summerland gym

Summerland Rotary Club organizing Feb. 11 fundraiser

It will be a time for dining and dancing and fundraising as the Summerland Rotary Club hosts a Valentine’s-themed event in February.

The Valentine’s Dinner Dance event will be held Feb. 11 from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Summerland Community Centre on Brown Street.

“Our aim is to give the community an opportunity to shake off the blahs of the past weather and the coughs and colds that came with it,” said Les Brough of the Summerland Rotary Club.

The event will be a fundraiser to purchase equipment for the new gymnasium at Summerland Secondary School.

The evening will feature food from Giant’s Head Brewery, pies from Granny’s Summerland and music by Cod Gone Wild.

In addition, an auction is planned with Marty Van Alphen as the auctioneer.

Brough said businesses in the community have contributed to the event.

“We’ve had some really good responses from sponsors,” he said. “We have been fortunate that some of our local businesses are providing sponsorship to help us achieve success.”

Tickets for the event are $75 each and are available online through summerlandrotary.ca.

Brough said the event has a capacity for 120 people and already more than half the tickets have been sold.

