University students in Kelowna pause for paws to de-stress ahead of exams

Students at UBCO were treated to a pop-up cat cafe in partnership with the Okanagan Humane Society to help destress during exams. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) Students at UBCO were treated to a pop-up cat cafe in partnership with the Okanagan Humane Society to help destress during exams. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) Students at UBCO were treated to a pop-up cat cafe in partnership with the Okanagan Humane Society to help destress during exams. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) Students at UBCO were treated to a pop-up cat cafe in partnership with the Okanagan Humane Society to help destress during exams. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) Students at UBCO were treated to a pop-up cat cafe in partnership with the Okanagan Humane Society to help destress during exams. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) Students at UBCO were treated to a pop-up cat cafe in partnership with the Okanagan Humane Society to help destress during exams. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) Students at UBCO were treated to a pop-up cat cafe in partnership with the Okanagan Humane Society to help destress during exams. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) Students at UBCO were treated to a pop-up cat cafe in partnership with the Okanagan Humane Society to help destress during exams. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) Students at UBCO were treated to a pop-up cat cafe in partnership with the Okanagan Humane Society to help destress during exams. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) Students at UBCO were treated to a pop-up cat cafe in partnership with the Okanagan Humane Society to help destress during exams. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Students at the University of B.C. Okanagan had the chance to de-stress April 16 with a pop-up cat cafe.

The Okanagan Humane Society was invited to bring a handful of kittens in for pets and purrs to help students with the stress of upcoming exams.

Volunteer President Romany Runnals said demand was high for the first cat cafe.

“We brought 10 kittens and an adult cat, the mom to some of the kittens. The idea is that the students can come on a quiet Sunday and hang out with the kittens, pet and cuddle the kittens, and hopefully de-stress a little bit.”

It was the first time the humane society had been invited to host such an event on campus and Runnals hopes it will become a regular event.

“All of the kittens will be up for adoption in the next two weeks to about five weeks. We’ve got some here that are 10 weeks old, so they’re just about ready to go and be fixed and get ready for adoption.”

The cat cafe offered 20 minute time slots for a group of about 20 students each to sit and play with the furry creatures.

It took place April 16 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Nechako Residence building on UBCO’s Kelowna campus.

READ MORE: Okanagan Fest of Ale announces best beer, cider, food awards

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

animal welfareCatsKelownaOkanaganUBC