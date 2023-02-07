United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast returns to Penticton Lakeside

Hundreds of breakfast bags were handed out March 2 during United Way’s drive thru fundraiser. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

After a record-breaking 2022, the United Way’s Annual South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast returns on March 2.

The breakfast will once again be hosted by the Penticton Lakeside Resort from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Last year’s fundraiser brought in over $25,000 in donations, which in turn goes to support the United Way’s programs and local charities across the Southern Interior.

This year’s breakfast will support the Food Infrastructure Grant and other local programs, helping ensure all residents from Summerland and Penticton to Princeton and Osoyoos, can get the nourishing food they need to build stronger and healthier communities.

READ MORE: Record-breaking success at 10th annual United Way Drive Thru at Penticton Lakeside

Drive-thru guests who donate will be greeted with hot coffee, treats, and giveaways on their way to pick up their breakfast bags.

Some lucky donors may also win one of the many prizes hidden in the bags, including a two-night stay at Sparkling Hill Health and Wellness Resort, Pacific Coastal Airlines flight vouchers, and much more. A minimum of $20 for donation is suggested.

For more details, and to place pre-orders of a minimum of 10 bags, you can go to www.uwbc.ca.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.