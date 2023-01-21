Ukrainian rock legend bringing concert to Kelowna

Tickets are available online, at the door for the show at Rutland Centennial Hall on Saturday night

Oleg Skrypka and his band Vopli Vidopliasova are playing at Rutland Centennial Hall on Saturday night, Jan. 21. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A Ukrianian rock music legend is bringing his Canada-wide tour to Kelowna on Saturday night (Jan. 21).

Oleg Skrypka and his band Vopli Vidopliasova are making their second stop of an 11-show tour to town with a Christmas concert in support of his country and the war that’s been going on for nearly a year.

“It’s the tour of supporting Ukraine,” said Skrypka. “We take money and give for equipment for our soldiers. I think it’s important today to help our army go forward.”

On top of Christmas music, Skrypka will also be singing traditional Ukrainian music.

“In Canada, there are a lot of Ukrainians and Canada is the first country that’s our friends,” said Skrypka. “Canadian people and Canadian government are really friendly for Ukraine and it’s important to communicate with Canadian people. I hope a lot that some Canadian people come to see our concert.”

His band features 10 additional musicians, two of them from Canada.

Skrypka and his band have been together since 1986. His cross-Canada tour by Kazka Entertainment started in Vancouver on Friday night and will make stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, London, Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto.

Tonight’s show at the Rutland Centennial Hall starts at 7 p.m. and with a meet and greet before the show at 6 p.m.

Tickets are still available online, as well as at the door.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors shine at inaugural BCHL Top Prospects game

READ MORE: Wrong socks, no problem: Kelowna Rockets snap losing streak in Langley

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsEntertainmentKelownaLive musicOkanaganUkraine