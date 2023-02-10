TRUE Penticton tourism expo returns for 6th year in April

Dave Martin (right), the president of the Penticton Elvis Festival, was thrilled with how many local residents showed enthusaiasm towards his upcoming event at his booth at the TRUE Penticton Tourism and Job Fair. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Penticton residents and tourists alike are invited to check out the upcoming TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo.

Standing for Think Remarkable Unique Experiences, the expo will take over the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on April 2, from 11 a.m until 4 p.m. for the sixth year.

Presented by Travel Penticton, the expo is for residents and tourists who are looking to find something interesting in the community, and for businesses to improve their knowledge of the area.

Over 50 local exhibitors, including tourism businesses and events, are slated to set up for the expo. Entry is free, but donations of food items for the community fridge and pantry are welcomed and appreciated.

There will be adventure operators, rentals and tour companies, festivals and events, wine and craft beer tastings, artisan food samples, a kids scavenger hunt as well as the opportunity to win prizes.

“Whether you are new to the area, have lived here for years, or are in town visiting for the weekend, there is no better way to learn about our community and all the incredible things to see, do and explore in Penticton,” said Paige Schulz, marketing and member services manager for Travel Penticton.

