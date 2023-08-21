Three Winds Friendship Centre opens in Keremeos

The centre is a branch of the Ooknakane Friendship Centre in Penticton

More than a score of people gathered inside what once was the Anglican Church in Keremeos and what is now the home of the Three Winds Indigenous Friendship Centre.

The grand opening on Aug. 17 was a celebration, though it was tempered by the smoke outside from the nearby Crater Creek wildfire.

Against that backdrop, many of the speakers emphasized the importance of places like the Three Winds, as gathering places and places where support can be organized around for communities.

Grand Chief Stewart Philip of the Okanagan Syilx Nation and NDP MLA Joan Philip spoke to how they had met through an Indigenous cultural centre in the Lower Mainland.

“A friendship centre represents something good, it brings people together to share their stories, to share their pain,” said Stewart. “They’re places for recovery, they offer so many services. They’re a focal point. Everyone wants a friendship centre, so I’m excited about the centre being here and for people to come together.”

Lower Similkameen Indian Band Chief Keith Crow was forced to send his regrets, as he was in the middle of dealing with wildfire evacuations and the response to Crater Creek.

Hereditary Chief Adam Eneas also spoke to the gathering, sharing his experience back in the 1970s in helping establish the initial formula which set out how funding was distributed for friendship centres across the country.

“It’s gratifying to see how this program has grown and become inclusive,” said Eneas. “A lot of time these programs start up and they become very insular. This program has managed to break through that become a welcoming area centre, not just for Indigenous people but for others too, a voice for Indigenous culture to the non-Indigenous people here.”

After the speeches, everyone who was gathered was invited to enjoy some barbecued burgers and hot dogs and cake celebrating the grand opening.

The Three Winds is a branch of the Ooknakane Friendship Centre in Penticton. Matilda Allison, the centre’s regional program manager, will be running the Three Winds.

The new centre is located at located at 607 5th Street, Keremeos.

